Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

APD stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.39. 11,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,646. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $313.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.