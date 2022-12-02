Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.6 days.
Agilyx ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Agilyx ASA has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
About Agilyx ASA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilyx ASA (AGXXF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.