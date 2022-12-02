Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Agilyx ASA has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

