Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.81

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

