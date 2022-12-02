Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,236 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $71.91 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

