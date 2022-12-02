AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

AEX Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 19.90 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

AEX Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.