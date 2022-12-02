Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Acquired by FIFTHDELTA Ltd

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,900 shares during the quarter. Aeva Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

