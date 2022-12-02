Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $26.01. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 10,230 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,607 shares of company stock worth $4,289,159. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $3,127,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

