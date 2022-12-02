ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

