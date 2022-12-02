ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
ADTRAN Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.40.
ADTRAN Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of ADTRAN
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.