Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Achieves $47.51 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and $506,981.63 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00008169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,233 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

