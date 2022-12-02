Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $48.56 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00008390 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and $535,124.20 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,233 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

