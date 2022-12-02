Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

