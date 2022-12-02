Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 127.4% in November

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADEX remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

