ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.92

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 8558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
ADF Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.64.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
ADF Group Announces Dividend
About ADF Group
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
