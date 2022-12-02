ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.92

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 8558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.64.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

About ADF Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

(Get Rating)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.