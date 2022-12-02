Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.14

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.14 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,485,898. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

