Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adbri Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Adbri has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

