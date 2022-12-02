Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $75.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

