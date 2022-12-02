ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 926,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,717.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 50,960 shares of company stock valued at $908,779 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

