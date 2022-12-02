abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in November

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,196,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 4,579,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,320.7 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLFPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.33) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 184 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

