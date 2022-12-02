Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lifted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

