ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Cap of $169.38 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $169.38 million and $22.70 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,618,232 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

