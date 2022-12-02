9,835 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $90,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.7% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $107.93 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

