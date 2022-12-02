8,879 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Stryker Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $240.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

