8,510 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,684,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,861,000 after purchasing an additional 884,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

