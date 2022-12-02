7,287 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 1,104,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

