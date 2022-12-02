7,157 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 3.2 %
TLT stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.