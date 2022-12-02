7,157 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

TLT stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

