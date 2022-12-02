6,845 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $357.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

