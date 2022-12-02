57,317 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

