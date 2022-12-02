55,635 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

