4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.42) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

FRRFF opened at $46.00 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

