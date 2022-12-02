4,760 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 86.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

GIS stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.