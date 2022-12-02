402,676 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IS. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 98.4% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,936,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after buying an additional 3,936,988 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 4,025,522 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 308.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 5,168,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ironSource by 142.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,759 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

