3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of 3M worth $92,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 10,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.