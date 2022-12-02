3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,925,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258,431 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $766,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

