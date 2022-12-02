396,550 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Bought by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 396,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. MINISO Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of MINISO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 502,617 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

