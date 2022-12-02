3,531 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,531 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shell by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,218,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 310,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Shell by 69.8% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,082,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,847 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shell Announces Dividend

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.