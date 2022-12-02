284,900 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,342,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AVB opened at $174.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.13. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.26.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

