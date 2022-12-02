277,777 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 277,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.14% of Life Time Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,648,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342,958 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LTH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.07. 4,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,975. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
See Also
