2,041 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

