1peco (1PECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $175.71 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $175.71 million and $1,234.14 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00006866 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

