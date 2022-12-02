19,613 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,777,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ITB stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

