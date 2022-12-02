1,912,764 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by FIFTHDELTA Ltd

FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,912,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,235,000. Rivian Automotive comprises 3.2% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 0.21% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $49,310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $13,833,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

RIVN traded down 0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 123.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.91.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

