1,733 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. 4,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,809. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

