1,638 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

