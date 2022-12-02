15,000 Shares in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 285.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

HYDR stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.