10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $39.57

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $37.66. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 3,784 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

