1,077 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $267.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $269.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.