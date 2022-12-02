100,000 Shares in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Counter Press Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

