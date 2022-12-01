Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,877 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $252.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

