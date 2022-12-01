Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,429 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

