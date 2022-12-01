Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $331.95 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

